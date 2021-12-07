Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 260.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

