Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 155,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,203,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.