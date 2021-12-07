Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Unitil worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 72.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

