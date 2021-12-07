Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of XPEL worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of XPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $589,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,963,204.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,741,298. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.