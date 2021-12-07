Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 343.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Vroom worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Vroom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vroom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Vroom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vroom by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.