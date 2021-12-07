Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Welbilt worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other Welbilt news, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.29.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.