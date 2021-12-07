Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 90,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $297,410. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

