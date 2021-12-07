Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 122,986 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 262.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Everi worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everi by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Everi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Everi by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

EVRI stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.79. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,351. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

