Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Kadant worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.61. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 15.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

