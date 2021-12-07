Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 393,893 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 224.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,893 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of The GEO Group worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

