Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 53,893 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TowneBank worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. FMR LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

