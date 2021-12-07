Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of BrightSpire Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.36%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

