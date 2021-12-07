Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 322,614 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Well at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Well by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 378,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

