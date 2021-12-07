Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Innoviva worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 35.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798,130 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $7,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $4,478,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.