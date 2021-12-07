Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBSS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,105,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,486,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.56 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $226.33 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

