Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,429 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

