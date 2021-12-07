Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of FARO Technologies worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.29 and a one year high of $97.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

