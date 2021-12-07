Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 12,496 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Ambarella worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $93,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella stock opened at $194.77 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -234.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

