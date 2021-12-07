Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 13,276 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,709,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.