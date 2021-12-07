Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 16,812 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Mplx stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.