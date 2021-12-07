Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 60,182 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,182 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

