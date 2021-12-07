Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,865 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

