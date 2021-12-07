Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 189,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Momentive Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,929,000. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $3,465,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $10,951,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

