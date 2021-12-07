Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.36 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.04 or 0.00031929 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $49.91 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,909 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

