Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 37,828 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,669,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $750.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

