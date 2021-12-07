Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,009.01 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $992.66 and a 200-day moving average of $788.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.57.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,834,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,012,816. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

