Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45.

