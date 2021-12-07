Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 85,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

