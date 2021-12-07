ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $571.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,145.78 or 0.99393910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00032343 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.08 or 0.00909498 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001989 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

