PARSIQ Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $73.01 million and $1.80 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00320503 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.94 or 0.01458713 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002667 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

