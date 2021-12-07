Particl Reaches Market Cap of $20.73 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and $5,880.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004444 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.90 or 0.00609104 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,745,879 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

