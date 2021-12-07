Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.01

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 149816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

