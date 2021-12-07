Patientory (PTOY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00224448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

