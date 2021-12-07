Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Gap Down to $85.94

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.94, but opened at $80.00. Patrick Industries shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 7,729 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

