Paul H. Pickle Purchases 15,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

