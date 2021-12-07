PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $188.60 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $221.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

