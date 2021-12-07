Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 3,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Pearson by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

