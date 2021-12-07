Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 3,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.