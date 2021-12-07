Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 266 shares of company stock valued at $10,669.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$37.88 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$43.00. The company has a market cap of C$20.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.89.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -675.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

