Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

