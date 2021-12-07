Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 3.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.