Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $24.50 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 4.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

