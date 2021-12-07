Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 4.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $24,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.