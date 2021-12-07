Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

