PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $7,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 151,852 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

