Peony (PNY) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $35,164.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00033886 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 65,978,587 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.