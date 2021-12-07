pEOS Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,321.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $2,321.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.