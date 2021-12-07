PEPS Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $3.29 million and $5,761.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00198523 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

