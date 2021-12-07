Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $8.62. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 3,216 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

