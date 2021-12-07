Permission Coin (ASK) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $284,233.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,413,971,932 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

