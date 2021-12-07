Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Buys $135,600.50 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 40,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,745. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
