Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Buys $135,600.50 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $135,600.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 40,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,745. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

